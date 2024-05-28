Leading Kids' Better-For-You Frozen Food Brand with Hidden Veggies Brings First of Its Kind Products to Canada's Freezer Aisle

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of kids' favorite foods with hidden veggies in every bite, is excited to announce its expansion into Canada. This strategic move marks Kidfresh's first entry into international territory, targeting the untapped Canadian market for convenient, better-for-you frozen meal options for children.

Kidfresh's Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese, Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce, Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheels, and Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese singles-serve entrees

"Our products are the first of their kind to enter the Canadian market and poised to fill the white space in the frozen kids' meal category. We're excited to bring a convenient and nutritious mealtime solution for Canadian families," said Michael Allen, CEO of Kidfresh.

Kidfresh is launching with four singles-serve entrees: Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese, Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce, Cheese Pizza Wagon Wheels, and Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese, all containing hidden veggies. All entrees have over 9g of protein per serving. Kidfresh never uses preservatives or artificial ingredients. Every product passes the Kidfresh taste test: Kidfresh has an ongoing panel of consumers, including kids aged 6-8, who taste and provide feedback on every product.

Available at Whole Foods Market, Ambrosia and other retailers starting this month. For more information about Kidfresh and its product offerings, visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is the leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options. Kidfresh meals are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors. Kidfresh is available nationwide in the United States and in Canada. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

For further information: Staci Weiner, [email protected]