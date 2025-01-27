Kickstand Launches First Urban Youth Mental Health Hub in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Did you know that one in two young people in Canada aren't getting the mental health support they need? The growing mental health crisis among young people in our communities demands action and that's why Kickstand is proud to announce the official launch of Kickstand Edmonton on February 6, 2025, at West Edmonton Mall.

In partnership with the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Mental Health Foundation, this new hub, located just above the Toyota Dealership inside the mall, is the latest addition to the Kickstand Network. It offers a one-stop resource for individuals ages 11-25, as well as their families and caregivers, seeking mental health and social support.

Building on its commitment to transforming how young Albertans access services, Kickstand Edmonton will integrate resources into one accessible, youth-centered space, where individuals can find the help they need, when they need it.

Everyone is welcome. No referral is required to access services at the Kickstand Edmonton centre, which is currently open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Extended hours are in the works for the future.

Free, confidential services will include:

Mental Health and Substance Use Counselling: Single-session, solution-focused support provided by licensed professionals.

Peer Support: Emotional support and site/ system navigation from trained peers with lived experience.

Employment Services: Assistance with job searching, resume building, and career exploration.

Workshops and Groups: Interactive sessions focusing on skills, education, and wellness.

Indigenous Support: Indigenous Teachings, Ceremony Space

Media Opportunities Before the Event:

Media are welcome to speak with representatives from Kickstand, the YMCA of Northern Alberta, the Mental Health Foundation, and local youth councils, who are available to provide further details about this exciting, brand-new space in Edmonton.

Media Opportunities At the Event:

Media are invited to attend the in-person event on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Following the official launch ceremony, a 30-minute Q&A session will provide an opportunity to ask questions to our representatives. To RSVP and for more information, please contact [email protected]

For more information on youth mental health in Alberta and Canada:

About Kickstand

Kickstand is a not-for-profit organization offering free, safe, and confidential mental health services to young Albertans, aged 11 to 25. Through its network of urban, rural and virtual hubs, Kickstand provides a one-stop shop for youth mental health support, substance use counseling, peer support, and more. Its mission is to become the go-to place for young people to find and receive an array of services in one location and improve mental health outcomes for young Albertans. For more information, visit mykickstand.ca/edmonton

SOURCE Kickstand

Media Contact: Hamda Odukoya, Communications Coordinator, Kickstand Edmonton, [email protected], +1 5873370125