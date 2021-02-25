Kiaro to Expand Cannabis Educational Initiatives by Introducing Personalized, In-store Information Sessions

'Ask Kiaro Anything' program caters to new and experienced enthusiasts looking for a personalized cannabis experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) ("Kiaro" or the "Company"), an omnichannel cannabis retailer and distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of their Ask Kiaro Anything ("A.K.A.") program as part of their mission to create unforgettable cannabis experiences.

The program intends to provide complimentary, one-on-one information sessions aimed to help curious consumers of legal age enhance their cannabis experience through a custom-tailored session that addresses individual needs.

"Our team is excited to be able to offer cannabis consumers a program that truly caters to their needs," said Daniel Petrov, CEO of Kiaro. "Everyone who steps foot in a Kiaro store has a different reason for trying cannabis, and what matters most is that these individuals are understood and confident in their cannabis journey. This program will be modeled after the in-store experience currently offered by certain well-known technology retail leaders and offer a degree of personalization to each customer and their respective motivations."

"It's a foundational goal of ours to help both new and experienced consumers on their journey with cannabis," said Eleanor Lynch, Kiaro's Chief Operating Officer. "With A.K.A., we hope to eliminate the stigma or confusion surrounding cannabis, and leave people feeling informed. For experienced users who may have questions about newly regulated products our team is here to help navigate these new cannabis experiences."

To learn more about how to Ask Kiaro Anything, visit the Kiaro website. Curious individuals will be able to sign up for their session online at kiaro.com . Initially, A.K.A is available in B.C at our Vancouver-Commercial Drive location and in Saskatchewan at our Saskatoon Riversdale location starting February 18th and the Company expects a chain-wide rollout to be completed by summer 2021.

About Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: proposed retail expansion plans and management's ability to execute on same, overall growth of the Canadian cannabis market and retail opportunities, and the award of new operating permits and licenses in various jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Kiaro Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit: investors.kiaro.com.

SOURCE Kiaro Brands Inc.

For further information: Eleanor Lynch, Chief Operating Officer, Kiaro Holdings Corp., [email protected], 1-888-623-2420; Investor Related Inquiries: Jerry Lai, Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-888-623-2420

Related Links

www.kiaro.com

