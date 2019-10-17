Kiaro Signs Investment and Collaboration Agreement with High Park

Commitment supports Vancouver-based cannabis brand's accelerated expansion across Canada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Kiaro has entered into an investment and strategic collaboration agreement with High Park Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation and distribution. High Park's investment in Kiaro will support the Vancouver-based retailer's accelerated expansion across Canada, and provide for ongoing collaboration between the two companies in the sale and distribution of High Park's portfolio of branded cannabis products.

Kiaro's collaboration agreement with High Park demonstrates long-term alignment between the brands in the sale and distribution of High Park's portfolio of branded cannabis products. The relationship also allows High Park to benefit from Kiaro's Education Alignment Program, which brings brands to life in-store for customers, offers the industry's best products, and contributes to Kiaro's unique retail concept.

"We are in the midst of a significant evolution in the cannabis industry, one that carries incredible potential for companies that can think long-term and forge strategic partnerships," said Daniel Petrov, CEO of Kiaro. "High Park's investment in Kiaro not only demonstrates trust in our brand, but also endorses our socially responsible retail experience. As we accelerate our expansion, we will continue to be the guiding light that shows cannabis retailers can, and do, make valuable contributions to society."

Collectively, Kiaro's leadership team boasts a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America, with significant brick-and-mortar retail presence and omni-channel excellence. Kiaro currently has a flagship location in Vancouver, British Columbia and two storefronts and an e-commerce platform in Saskatchewan, with plans to open several new cannabis stores nationwide within the next year.

About Kiaro

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company operates a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offers a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning "to emerge from the darkness into light" – a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization. For more information, visit kiaro.com.

