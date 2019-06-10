Kiaro Signs Distribution Agreement with Pineapple Express

Partnership introduces expedited delivery of cannabis products to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Saskatoon residents can now order cannabis to their doorstep within two hours of online purchase, thanks to a new partnership between Vancouver-based cannabis brand Kiaro and Pineapple Express Delivery.

The distribution agreement enables Kiaro to provide expedited delivery of cannabis products throughout Saskatoon within two hours or less, supporting the brand's ongoing commitment to provide a customer forward service that surpasses expectations and adds significant value beyond the transaction. The agreement also improves accessibility of legal cannabis products, thereby supporting the disruption of the unregulated market, as outlined in the Cannabis Act.

Kiaro offers a diverse product portfolio appealing to the cannabis curious as well as seasoned connoisseurs. Items featured in the e-commerce shop include dried flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules and accessories; and offerings will expand as new product categories, such as edibles and topicals, enter the regulated market in October. To enjoy expedited cannabis delivery, customers simply need to purchase their desired products on kiaro.com , then select "Pineapple Express" as the delivery option.

Pineapple Express Delivery boasts more than a decade of experience in on-demand shipment across multiple industries, and recently expanded into the recreational cannabis space. The company's comprehensive service includes live GPS tracking, so customers know exactly when to expect their goods. Deliveries are executed under strict security and shipment protocols, and comply with provincial and federal industry regulations.

"Providing our customers with the option of expedited delivery marks a significant milestone in Kiaro's history, one that we hope will contribute to the normalization of cannabis consumption," said Daniel Petrov, CEO, Kiaro. "As we continue to expand our footprint across Canada, our goal is to enhance life enjoyment for a greater number of clients, and expedited delivery of our products is an important step to achieving that goal."

"We are delighted to partner with Kiaro and support the company's ongoing mission to legitimize the cannabis industry through convenient and inviting retail experiences," said Randy Rolph, CEO, Pineapple Express. "Kiaro has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing exceptional customer service, and we hope to exceed expectations even further by enabling expedited delivery of their cannabis products."

Kiaro currently owns two brick-and-mortar locations in Saskatchewan (Saskatoon and La Ronge), both of which are supported by the company's e-commerce platform. For more information, and to experience the partnership with Pineapple Express Delivery, visit kiaro.com .

About Kiaro:

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company plans to open a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offer a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning "to emerge from the darkness into light" – a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.:

The Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada.

