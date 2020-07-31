Kiaro proudly announces a brand new location located in Vancouver's historic Commercial Drive district

Located in the Commercial Drive district, Kiaro is pleased to be joining other local retailers on The Drive to offer the community a welcoming, educational and elevated cannabis shopping experience for the seasoned connoisseur and cannabis-curious alike. Voted as Lonely Planet's most interesting neighbourhood on the planet, this district offers a multitude of experiences for adults of all ages and stages.

Celebrating the Grand Opening on Monday, August 3rd – BC Day – is a nod to the roots of the company, headquartered in Vancouver, BC. On Monday Kiaro will have a variety of activities during the day including a mural painting by local artist Christina Hryc (also known as Cee Boots), an outdoor cannabis Q & A booth, giveaways and special community collaborations with other businesses on The Drive.

"We wanted to strike a balance between celebrating the opening of a local business in an incredible location, providing a vibrant community event and protecting those who stop to shop with us. The safety and comfort of our customers is always top of mind," says Daniel Petrov, CEO.

Petrov goes on: "Every time we enter a new community, we aim to find ways to complement what already exists –rather than impose ourselves– by taking context from the history, people and businesses that inform the local culture. As a BC-based business, it's a privilege to be invited into Commercial Drive and we couldn't be more proud to be joining such a vibrant and historic Vancouver neighbourhood."

The Grand Opening offers a look into Kiaro's unique retail environment and a celebration of the brand's connection to the city and community. Media and the community are invited to Kiaro's newest location off Commercial Drive at 1666 Graveley Street on Monday, August 3rd beginning at 11:00am.

For more information about Kiaro, head to http://www.kiaro.com/

