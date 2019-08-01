Kiaro Opens Flagship Store in Vancouver

Cannabis retailer expands into British Columbia with Kingsway location

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Kiaro, a Vancouver-based brand specializing in the retail sale of cannabis and cannabis accessories, opened its flagship store today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Located at 1316 Kingsway, the store offers each visitor a customized cannabis experience with the goal of promoting greater life enjoyment.

Kiaro is committed to cultivating safe and inviting retail spaces that encourage curiosity, exploration and education for cannabis users. The Vancouver store represents the extension of the retailer's footprint across Western Canada, as Kiaro expands nationwide.

Kiaro, whose mandate is to "stand up and stand out to inspire stories of enjoyment", provides a strategically curated product portfolio of quality products that appeals to both the cannabis curious and the connoisseur. Stores are staffed by well-informed consultants whose primary role is to initiate meaningful discussions with guests so they can recommend products and experiences tailored to individual needs.

The Vancouver store will stock a diverse range of cannabis products and accessories, including dried flower, pre-rolls, tinctures and capsules; and will continue to expand as new product categories, such as edibles, enter the regulated market. All products are sourced from safe and reputable suppliers, including Aurora, Canopy Growth and Tilray.

"When you engage, inform and empower, you can change hearts and minds to end the concerns surrounding cannabis use," said Daniel Petrov, CEO of Kiaro. "As a Vancouver-based brand, we're delighted to bring a socially responsible cannabis retail experience to our hometown. By working closely with local government, businesses and residents, we intend to become the guiding light that proves cannabis retailers can, and do, make a valuable contribution to society."

More and more people are turning to cannabis to alleviate a variety of health and lifestyle issues. Though an overwhelming number of users have enjoyed notable improvements in quality of life, there remains a stigma around cannabis caused by public exposure to decades of misinformation. Visitors to Kiaro's store will learn how to identify cannabis products appropriate to their needs, and also glean information about proper dosage and safe usage habits.

"As we move towards the acceptance of cannabis use, Kiaro is focused on delivering customer-forward service that surpasses expectations," said Eleanor Lynch, Kiaro's Senior Vice President of Operations. "We provide the tools, information and resources for customers to not only make their own informed decisions, but also to be empowered to share this knowledge with others and become cannabis advocates themselves."

Kiaro's retail experience is designed to relax and welcome clients with a strategically minimalist layout. Angular lines create dimensionality, and solid forms in fixtures and displays create stability and assurance to help navigate a once-confusing industry. A simple palette allows the product to shine and creates momentum to urge the visitor's journey further into the shop. Kiaro is also engaging the community in the store's design by commissioning local artists to contribute artwork.

Kiaro's flagship Vancouver store is located at 1316 Kingsway, and is open 7 days a week, from 10 am to 8 pm. The company's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America with significant brick-and-mortar retail presence and omni-channel excellence. Kiaro plans to open several cannabis shops nationwide within the next year. For more information, visit kiaro.com .

About Kiaro

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company plans to open a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offer a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning "to emerge from the darkness into light" – a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization.

