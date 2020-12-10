Kiaro Offers Exclusive Vegan, CBD and Gluten Free Edibles & Extracts

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("Kiaro" or the "Company") (TSXV: KO) is pleased to announce that National Cannabis Distribution ("NCD"), the Company's wholesale subsidiary, recently entered into a reseller agreement with Golden Coast Sales and Marketing Inc. ("Golden Coast") for the exclusive distribution rights to various cannabis 2.0 THC and CBD products in Saskatchewan which feature brands focused on vegan and gluten-free product lines.

"We are thrilled to be sharing our exclusive Vegan and Gluten free product lineup throughout our retailer network in Saskatchewan. The 'Golden Coast Agreement' is indeed a major step towards increasing NCD's robust product offering, and better servicing the plant-based alternative community," said Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Office of Kiaro.

Below is a table highlighting the cannabis 2.0 product offerings and the anticipated launch dates for each offering:

Name Product Description Launch Date1 White Rabbit OG Cannabis-infused pure fruit, all natural, vegan, and gluten free chews. December 2020 True North Cannabis Corp. Value focused, hemp-based Cannabidiol ("CBD") concentrates and extracts. First Quarter 2021 HYTN Beverages Cannabis-infused all natural, sugar free and gluten free sparkling beverages. Second Quarter 2021 BC Legacy Extracts Small batch, craft cannabis concentrates and extracts. Second Quarter 2021

(1) Launch dates are estimated and subject to regulatory approvals and availability from Licensed Producers.

White Rabbit OG

White Rabbit OG ("White Rabbit") is the first cannabis brand to focus on bringing to market craft edibles made with real fruit, all natural, vegan, and gluten free ingredients. White Rabbit edibles are naturally free of allergens and preservatives.

White Rabbit products are powered by EAT ME Technology ("EAT ME Tech"), a proprietary all-natural emulsion blend, specifically designed to be a consistent, reliable, and safe cannabis delivery system. EAT ME Tech has antioxidant properties creating a natural stabilizer for the cannabinoids.

HYTN Beverages

HYTN Beverages are an all natural, sugar free and gluten free sparkling beverage that feature HYTN's Elevation technology and deliver a rapid onset and predictable Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") experience. HYTN beverages will be initially available in 4 flavours: Watermelon Mint, Blood Orange, Lemongrass Ginger and Rosewater Lemonade.

True North Cannabis Corp.

True North Cannabis Corp. is a hemp-based CBD company with a core focus on the supply of CBD bulk ingredients, alongside the development of hemp-based, value-driven CBD concentrates and CPG products.

BC Legacy Extracts

BC Legacy Extracts is a craft cannabis extracts brand specializing in solventless, plant-based extracts made by using traditional pressing techniques.

Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: proposed retail expansion plans and management's ability to execute on same, overall growth of the Canadian cannabis market and retail opportunities, the award of new operating permits and licenses in various jurisdictions, and the timing and amount of any dispositions of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Kiaro Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

