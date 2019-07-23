Kiaro Earns B.C. Cannabis Retail Store License

Vancouver-based cannabis brand expands retail presence across Canada

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 In recognition of Kiaro's rigorous compliance standards, the Vancouver-based cannabis brand has been awarded its first cannabis retail store license by B.C.'s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB). The license allows the company to open its flagship store in Vancouver, complementing existing storefronts in Saskatchewan.

Committed to encouraging exploration and education among individuals curious about cannabis, as well as serving seasoned connoisseurs, Kiaro caters to a steadily growing recreational market whose sales are expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2024. By establishing a nationwide retail network supported by strategic partnerships across the supply chain, Kiaro is well-positioned to seize marketing opportunities and grow in scale alongside the industry.

Already holding cannabis retail store licenses in Saskatchewan, Kiaro has set up shops in Saskatoon and La Ronge and boasts a bustling e-commerce platform serving the entire province. Now with its licensing process in B.C. complete, the brand is prepared to launch a retail presence in its hometown of Vancouver, with a flagship store situated at 1316 Kingsway. The shop will stock Kiaro's distinctive range of products, including dried flower, pre-rolls, tinctures and capsules; and offerings will continue to expand as new product categories such as edibles enter the regulated market.

Kiaro is led by CEO Daniel Petrov, co-founder and former Executive Vice President at Aurora Cannabis, whose strategically selected senior management team is comprised of leaders from the cannabis, retail and technology sectors. Collectively the team boasts a strong history of developing retail brands across North America, with impactful brick-and-mortar retail presence and omni-channel excellence.

"Our license approval from LCRB marks a crucial milestone as we continue to provide socially responsible cannabis retail experiences across Canada," said Petrov. "This is truly an exciting time for the industry, as we're still in the very early stages of recreational use. Now is the ideal time for Kiaro to build a vertically integrated retail business, which will support the growth of, and loyalty towards, our brand presence as the regulatory landscape develops."

Kiaro plans to open several cannabis shops across Canada in the next year. For more information, visit kiaro.com.

About Kiaro:

Kiaro is a Vancouver-based cannabis brand that carries a variety of curated products appealing to individuals who wish to enhance their life enjoyment through cannabis. The company plans to open a number of fully compliant retail stores across Canada and, through its stores and e-commerce platform, offer a customized omni-channel cannabis experience that is inviting, convenient and appealing, allowing consumers to choose safe and reputable products. Kiaro's name derives from the Italian word chiaroscuro, meaning "to emerge from the darkness into light" – a nod to the new era of cannabis legalization.

SOURCE Kiaro

For further information: Media contacts: Tiffany Soper, Nine Point Agency, T: 604.783.0013, E: Tiffany@ninepointagency.com; Russell Cafferty, Nine Point Agency, T: 778.939.3545, E: Russell@ninepointagency.com