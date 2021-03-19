Kiaro Announces Successful Program to Support Local Communities

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) ("Kiaro" or the "Company"), an omnichannel cannabis retailer and distributor, is pleased to announce that since January 2021, the Company has donated over $15,000 to local communities in which it serves.

The program allows the Company's staff to select a charity of their choice and support Kiaro's ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the local communities it operates in. This provides valuable resources especially to those hardest hit by COVID-19. The charities include:

OutSaskatoon

Northern Animal Rescue LaRonge

Qmunity

Victoria Humane Society

SHARE COMMUNITY

Haven Society

The Kettle Society

Downtown Eastside Women's Centre

Port Moody Arts Centre Society

"As a company, we've always focused on giving back, supporting, and investing in the local communities we call home," said Daniel Petrov, CEO of Kiaro. "Partnering with local non-profit organizations allows us to connect with communities and the causes our team members are passionate about. We will continue to participate in opportunities that support our social responsibility efforts."

The Company also announces the resignation of Zach Stadnyk from the Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Stadnyk, former CEO of DC Acquisitions Corp., has served on Kiaro's board since Kiaro became a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange and has been an instrumental part of the Board.

"On behalf of the Kiaro team, I would like to thank Zach for his time and dedication as a valued board member and wish him all the best in his other ventures,'' commented Kiaro's CEO and Chairman of the Board Daniel Petrov.

"The cannabis sector is ever-changing, and Kiaro has certainly been one of the best-in-class players in the Canadian cannabis retail and wholesale space," said Zach Stadnyk. "I have been committed to remaining a Director in the company until I believed the company to be solidly on track and managed by a strong and focused team. Daniel and the board have succeeded in building a very knowledgeable and experienced team and are well positioned with a promising strategy for aggressive development."

About Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

