Kia's Futuron Concept proposes an illuminating new design for an electric SUV coupe

With a design based around the notion of dynamic purity, the Futuron Concept merges elegant proportions with pure shapes and surfaces. Its lightweight SUV coupe body incorporates a fully-electric all-wheel drive powertrain, wrapped in bold yet modern exterior surfaces, and with a flexible, high-tech interior.

The Futuron makes its public debut today at the 2019 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, where it will be on display to the public until 10 November.

An electric SUV coupe with a '360-degree core'

The Kia Futuron Concept is built around a single, strong '360-degree' design notable for its pure, smooth form devoid of ornament. The delicate diffusion of the body's surfaces creates a series of taut, flowing shapes which twist, expand and contract around the body. The result is a sleek and streamlined shape, creating an aero-efficient profile.

The novel proportions of the car are immediately striking. Its low-profile SUV coupe body makes a strong statement of intent for Kia's future cars, which will be confident, sporty and modern, yet also elegant. At 4,850 mm in length, 1,550 mm tall and with a 3,000 mm-long wheelbase, the Futuron's elevated ground clearance is matched with a low, lean body to create a dynamic, confident posture.

The Futuron's fully-electric powertrain makes this shape possible. A high-capacity battery is mounted low in the vehicle's body, beneath the cabin floor, providing electrical energy to four powerful in-wheel electric motors.

