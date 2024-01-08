Kia launches Platform Beyond Vehicle business at CES 2024 to go 'Beyond Mobility'

This future vision was presented alongside a multi-phase plan that will see PBVs revolutionize the mobility industry while helping to advance Hyundai Motor Group's ambitions in robotics, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), and autonomous driving.

Kia PBVs are a total mobility solution that combines fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions based on the Hyundai Motor Group's software-to-everything, or SDx, strategy. As a Platform Beyond Vehicle, Kia PBVs will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles by redefining the concept of space thanks to advanced, tailored interiors that provide ultimate freedom and flexibility.

"Kia's PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimized vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances," said Ho Sung Song, Kia President and CEO.

"Kia PBVs will be an enabler of business innovation thanks to our customer-centric management system, EV mass production expertise, and the Hyundai Motor Group's rapidly developing SDx strategy and related future businesses. We are excited to show that we are fully prepared to become the first mover in the global PBV market," he added.

For more information about Kia's PBV, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

For further information: Jiwon Han, +82-2-3464-8503, [email protected]