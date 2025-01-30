The all-new EV5 will be on display at the Canadian International Auto Show for its public debut

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Exclusive to the Canadian market in North America, Kia is announcing an all-new electric vehicle for the compact SUV segment, the EV5. This vehicle is intended to accelerate the adoption of EVs by overcoming the affordability barrier that exists within the automotive landscape. EV5 will have compelling design, a refreshing interior cabin, matched to the benefits of Kia's top-selling SUVs, and the advantage of being battery powered.

"In line with Kia's commitment to being a mobility solutions provider, the company aims to continue to break down barriers to entry as the industry transitions to more electric vehicle ownership," says David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "Upon launch, EV5 will mark an important milestone as we introduce this vehicle as an affordable option, that will meet the needs of today's modern consumer, in what is Canada's most significant segment."

The EV5 is expected to arrive in dealerships across Canada in 2026.

Signature Design Cues that Command the Road

Built on the foundation of Kia's design philosophy, 'Opposites United,' EV5 is inspired by the 'Bold for Nature' pillar, based on interaction with nature, informed by the details, shapes and proportions found both in the natural and human worlds. Taking many styling cues from the company's flagship EV9, parallels are observed in the structured, confident exterior lines and commanding stance that EV5 exhibits.

Kia's signature EV 'tiger face' grille and unmistakable 3-dimensional star map lighting pattern will have the EV5 standing out on the road like no other. Along the side, it is sculpted for a dynamic silhouette giving it a dignified and voluminous stance, that will harmonize with the available 18, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs. Cohesiveness continues through to the rear of the vehicle, tied together with combination taillights and a spoiler which not only elongates the vehicle, but provides aerodynamic support as well. EV5 will be available in 8 different colours, two that are completely new to Kia, Magma Red and Frost Blue.

Intersection of Sport-Inspired and Luxury

The EV5's exterior sportiness is brought into the interior, and complimented by luxury appointments throughout, elevating the ownership atmosphere. With soft-touch surfaces and minimalist aesthetic, EV5 will contain the brand's 10 environmentally mindful materials, in line with other Kia EVs, in an effort to innovate and modernize its vehicle interiors. Upon entering the cabin, nearly 30 inches of panoramic screen greet the driver's view, the conduit to all of the necessary conveniences and functionalities the EV5 will deliver on. With total seating for five passengers, comfort is not limited to the applied materials, but also in dimensions for shoulder width and legroom for optimal well-being. Extending the experience one step further is consideration for ambiance with available mood lamp, which can be adjusted at leisure to match the occupant's style. Storage is ample throughout the entire cabin, especially in the console area, partly in thanks to the shifting mechanism being mounted to the steering column. Cargo capacity will be generous, especially with the completely flat-folding second-row seats and the benefit of additional storage space in the front trunk for items like an adapter or charging cable.

Power of Choice, Choice of Power

Customers will be given an abundance of choice when it comes to EV5. Starting with the power unit, two battery size options will be available: a standard range 60.3 kWh and a long range 81.4 kWh. With various trim options to select from, the EV5 will have availability in front wheel drive and all wheel drive, suitable for all types of driving styles and conditions in Canada. Owners will also benefit from access to 61% more DC fast charging outlets across the country, as the EV5 will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

The EV5 will make its debut appearance at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto from February 14-23, 2025. To stay up to date on the latest information about EV5, visit www.kia.ca/EV5.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The information in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and concerns Kia Canada Inc., in Canada. The content is based on available information at time of publication. Product features, specifications, options, pricing, models, packages, details and offering is subject to change by time of launch in Canada.

