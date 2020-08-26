Khiron Announces Restricted Share Unit Grants

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced that it has granted a total of 1,140,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to certain directors and officers of the Company and its subsidiaries under the Company's Amended and Restated RSU Plan.

Security Number

of shares Grant Date Vesting RSUs 600,000 August 26, 2020 1/3 vest on grant date; 1/3 vest on each of the first

and second anniversaries of the grant date RSUs 500,000 August 26, 2020 A quarter on the

achievement of a certain

performance milestone, and

every 6 months thereafter Number of RSUs 125,000 A quarter on the

achievement of a certain

performance milestone, and

every 6 months thereafter 125,000 A quarter on the

achievement of a certain

performance milestone, and

every 6 months thereafter A quarter on the

achievement of a certain

performance milestone, and

every 6 months thereafter 125,000 125,000 Total: 500,000 RSUs 40,000 August 26, 2020 1/3 vest on each of the first, second and third

anniversaries of the grant date

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca, investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

For further information: Investor Contact: Paola Ricardo, E: [email protected], T: +1 (786) 233-7411; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: [email protected]; Khiron Europe: Tejinder Virk, Europe President, T: +44 (0) 7912 741 995, E: [email protected]

