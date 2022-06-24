Khalifa Kush Takes Michigan Higher

TerrAscend introduces Wiz Khalifa's flower in Gage dispensaries starting June 25th

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the launch of Khalifa Kush ("KK"), a premium cannabis brand founded by Grammy® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, at Gage Cannabis dispensaries in Michigan starting Saturday, June 25th.

In March 2022, TerrAscend secured the exclusive rights to produce, process and retail KK branded products in Michigan through the Company's acquisition of Gage Growth Corp. At launch, all 12 Gage dispensaries will offer 1g pre-rolls and eighth flower jars with additional KK products, including extracts and concentrates to follow. Wiz Khalifa will also make an appearance at Gage Grand Rapids, located at 3075 Peregrine Dr. NE, on June 25th at 1:30 pm to commemorate KK's expansion into the Midwest.

"Our recent growth would not have been possible without partnerships with diligent and committed operators like TerrAscend and Gage," said Wiz Khalifa. "We have spent the last year fine-tuning our Michigan product line to ensure fans can access the highest quality cannabis experiences."

"Khalifa Kush has an exceptional reputation across the country, and we are proud to bring this sought-after brand to Michigan's cannabis enthusiasts," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Our team will continue pursuing compelling opportunities to offer premium and differentiated products that align with consumers' rising expectations."

For more information on Khalifa Kush products and availability, please visit https://gagecannabis.com/locations .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is the leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Twitter: @gagecannabisco

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches in Pennsylvania and Florida and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

