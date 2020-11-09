KFG Resources Ltd. Enters into Letter of Intent with Cadillac Ventures Inc.

NATCHEZ, Miss., Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- KFG Resources Ltd. ("KFG") wishes to announce that, further to the press release issued by Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac") on November 4, 2020, KFG has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Cadillac to pursue an amalgamation or similar transaction involving the combination of the two companies.

The specific terms of the transaction have not yet been settled. KFG will advise the market if and when a definitive agreement with Cadillac has been entered into.

Cautionary statement regarding forward–looking information

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements related to a potential transaction involving KFG and Cadillac. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while based on management's expectations and considered reasonable at the time they are made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's public disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, KFG has no intention to and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE KFG Resources Ltd.

For further information: For further information: Robert A. Kadane, President, Telephone: 940-500-0807, Email: [email protected], http://www.kfgresources.com, http://www.kfgresources.com

