KFG Operations Update

NATCHEZ, Miss., Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- KFG Resources Ltd President, Robert A. Kadane announced today the Company's subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, Natchez, MS, is participating in a 6050' Wilcox test operated by Bay Gas, LLC, in Concordia Parish, LA. It's comprised of a 280 acre lease with a 25% royalty burden. KFG has a 2.5% working interest. Drilling is underway.

In Saskatchewan, Canada, KFG's interest at West Hazel continues to perform well with current production between 160 to 170 BOPD. KFG owns a financial interest thru Hillcrest Petroleum equal to 11.25%. Plans are being finalized for drilling on the lease and will be reported in the near future.

In addition, KFG is involved in a directional project with Bay Gas, LLC in Wilkinson County, Mississippi and details will be forth coming when the location dries out enough to support a drilling operation, probably in October at this writing.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vancouver, B.C. trading symbol "KFG".

