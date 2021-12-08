KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog returns to Canada for its second year to spread some holly, jolly joy to fireplaces across the country

After selling out year-after-year in the US, the Firelog made its Canadian debut in 2020, becoming an instant classic, keeping hearths aglow and noses ring-ting-tingling across the country. This year the Firelog returns, bringing the promise of savoury scents with it. To take this seasonal sensation one step further, we recommend satisfying the taste factor by picking up one of KFC Canada's Festive Double Bucket specials at your local restaurant.

"Last year, we captured the hearts and senses of our Canadian fans with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs. We are excited to bring them back this year and spread finger-lickin' good cheer," said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "The holiday season is full of so many treats for the senses, we're so happy our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is one of them: gift it, gaze at it, just be sure not to eat it."

KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog was created in partnership with Enviro-Log Company, LLC, an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Enviro-Log Firelogs are made of 100 per cent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood, while providing 50 per cent more heat per pound.

Retailing for $19.99, KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, will be available at Canadian Tire locations across the country and online, while supplies last. To learn more visit www.KFC.ca and CanadianTire.ca.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Sheri Clish, Narrative, [email protected] / 416.728.9160