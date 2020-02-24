KFC Canada Pilots Google's Food Ordering Feature

Fans can also order with Google Assistant on Android and iOS phones. Simply say "Hey Google, order food from KFC" to start an order. And if they want to quickly reorder their go-to meals, fans can say "Hey Google, order food again from KFC" and the Assistant will pull up past orders so they can check out in a few seconds.

"We want to make every KFC order easy for our customers", said Jason Cassidy, Marketing Director, KFC Canada. "We are excited to work with Google on their innovative food ordering platform and believe it gives customers the frictionless experience they are looking for."

With a bold vision of digital sales exceeding offline sales by 2022, KFC Canada is leveraging technology to make the ordering journey frictionless from consideration to purchase. In 2019, KFC Canada introduced Order Ahead Pick up on KFC.ca to complement their traditional delivery service that has been delivering to Canadian homes for over a decade.

Piloting Google Ordering is just one of the ways that KFC Canada is making it convenient and easier for customers to access their secret 11 herbs and spices – at home, on the go and in their restaurants.

About KFC Canada:

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages.

Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Media Contact, Karandeep Sandhu, Edelman, [email protected]