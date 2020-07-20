KFC Canada makes bamboo a permanent packaging solution

"KFC has the most iconic packaging in the world. As we looked to find a reliable and eco-friendly solution for our buckets, bamboo emerged as the winner," said Armando Carrillo, Innovation Manager, KFC Canada. "Bamboo is one of the most renewable and fastest growing materials, is naturally anti-bacterial and 100 per cent biodegradable, requires no pesticides, and regenerates itself very quickly when harvested. Bamboo is one of many ways we're keeping harmful waste out of Canadian landfills."

KFC has been testing bamboo buckets in select Ontario and Quebec restaurants since November 2019 and received an overwhelmingly positive response from team members and customers.

"As a global brand, we have a tremendous responsibility to make a difference in the communities we operate in and to work collectively to make our planet a more sustainable place to live," said Nivera Wallani, President & General Manager, KFC Canada. "While we are incredibly proud of this achievement, we have more to do – and look forward to innovating further to bring additional eco-friendly solutions to our restaurants."

Sustainability is not a new endeavor for KFC. In 2019, the Company eliminated 50 million straws and 10 million plastic bags from all restaurants and committed to eliminating all non-recoverable and non-reusable plastic packaging by 2025 – spanning lids, cups, cutlery, and more.

For more information KFC Canada's sustainability commitments, visit www.kfc.ca/environment

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages.

Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Julia Solomon, [email protected]