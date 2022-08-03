KFC Canada launches Recipe For Success Mini MBA Program, giving entrepreneurs the ingredients to succeed

Small business owners from diverse backgrounds invited to apply to a tuition-free, entrepreneurship advancement program in partnership with ICIC

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - KFC Canada announced today a new partnership with Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) that will award 65+ entrepreneurs who identify as minority, immigrant or Indigenous an opportunity to accelerate their success. Inspired by the Colonel, the ultimate entrepreneur, this tuition-free, 40-hour "mini-MBA" program is designed to help entrepreneurs in under-served communities build the capacity they need to grow and create new jobs locally.

The KFC Recipe For Success Mini MBA Program is offered as a cohort of ICIC's Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC). The program includes 40 hours of high-impact virtual learning, webinars and mentorship delivered by top-ranking university professors and local experts. Upon successful completion, KFC will also be giving a total of $150,000 CDN in capital grants to select participants to help grow and strengthen their business. The Recipe for Success Program is now accepting applications from businesses in underrepresented communities for the ICCC Canada cohort that begins in October. Applicants can apply online here.

"KFC is known for its famous fried chicken, but our history and investment in our people goes beyond our iconic food," said Janet Joubran, Chief People Officer, KFC Canada. "KFC started as a small business with Colonel Sanders as our founder and, to this day, our business is built on entrepreneurs through our franchise model. We are thrilled to partner with ICIC to offer The KFC Recipe For Success Mini MBA Program to help grow the economic prosperity of small local businesses around us."

KFC's Recipe For Success Mini MBA Program is divided into four components designed to maximize the participants' experience and accommodate their busy schedules. It includes the following:

Opening Seminar : Two virtual half-day sessions where top-flight professors present business recovery strategies

: Two virtual half-day sessions where top-flight professors present business recovery strategies Digital Learning Series : Virtual learning sessions to expand on the teachings from the Opening Seminar

: Virtual learning sessions to expand on the teachings from the Opening Seminar Individual Mentorship : One-on-one general business mentoring and capital coaching to provide tailored guidance

: One-on-one general business mentoring and capital coaching to provide tailored guidance Annual Conference and Networking: Culminating conference bringing together participants from across the country to build strategies of resilience, sharpen their capital pitch, and connect with a growing network of like-minded entrepreneurs and capital providers

"ICIC is delighted to partner with KFC Canada by offering a unique combination of executive education, one-on-one coaching and access to critical capital," said Steve Grossman, CEO of the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City. "The KFC Recipe for Success Mini MBA Program is designed to support business owners from under-resourced communities who aspire to grow more quickly, create good-paying jobs and help build sustainable small business ecosystems that will strengthen the Canadian economy."

The program is available in both English and French in Canada. The application deadline for the ICCC 2022 Canada cohort is Friday, September 2, 2022. Visit ICIC's website for additional details about the Recipe For Success Mini MBA Program and ICCC, including eligibility criteria and applications here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada.

To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) was founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization that today is widely recognized as the preeminent authority on urban economic growth. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: Capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers.

To learn more, visit icic.org.

