KFC Canada is removing all plastic straws and bags from restaurants this year

Achievement advances sustainability agenda in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - KFC Canada today announced a series of new sustainability and environmental commitments aimed at curbing the company's use of plastics in restaurants across the country.

By October 2019, plastic straws and plastic bags will no longer be used or provided at any KFC restaurant locations across Canada. This effectively removes 50 million plastic straws and 10 million plastic bags from restaurants - and more importantly – landfills, waterways, and the communities in which KFC Canada operates.

"KFC Canada believes in feeding people, not landfills. Reducing the volume of single use plastic within our restaurants ensures we are continuing to lessen our environmental footprint," said Nivera Wallani, President and General Manager, KFC Canada. "Together with our franchisees, staff and guests, we can positively affect the communities we operate in and the health and wellbeing of future generations."

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the KFC Canada family where sustainability and care for the environment are a core part of operations," said Shehzad Janmohamed, CEO, Soul Foods Group - one of KFC Canada's franchise partners. "This critical initiative, and the many more to follow, will enhance the long-term quality of life in the communities we serve."

Earlier in 2019, KFC Canada announced its alliance with KFC's across the globe on a commitment that all plastic-based, consumer-facing packaging will be recoverable or reusable by 2025. This news today marks an important – and proactive step – towards achieving this goal.

