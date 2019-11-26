KFC Canada Introduces Plant-Based Fried Chicken

KFC Canada's Plant-Based Fried Chicken will make its debut during a limited, one-restaurant, one-day test on Wednesday, November 27 in Mississauga, Ontario. KFC fans looking to try the new plant-based options are invited to visit KFC at 6055 Creditview Road in Mississauga, Ontario between the hours of 10:30am to 11:00pm, or while supplies last.

"We believe the Colonel's famous finger lickin' good taste should have no boundaries," said Sam Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "So we've created several craveable plant-based options for Canadian's looking for a meat-free meal."

During the limited test release, the Plant-Based Fried Chicken sandwich (available in regular or spicy) will be available for $6.99 or in a meal starting at only $8.99, and the Plant-Based Fried Popcorn Chicken bucket is available starting at $3.99. Better yet, fans can try both the plant-based sandwich and popcorn chicken options by selecting a meal for one option for $10.99 (includes fries, salad and a 355ml can of lime Bubly).

Developed in response to Canadian's evolving tastes and preferences for plant-based proteins, KFC's Plant-Based Fried Chicken is made in Canada by Lightlife®, a leading plant-based protein brand whose broad portfolio of products is available in retailers such as Metro, Loblaws, Sobeys, Longo's and Federated Coop.

"This is a landmark moment for Lightlife. We're proud to join forces with KFC to bring Canadians a plant-based chicken with incredible taste," said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of Lightlife. "With pioneering partners like KFC, we can make plant-based foods more broadly available to the growing number of consumers seeking the option on the go."

In addition to the new KFC Plant-Based Fried Chicken options, KFC Canada has been offering fans vegetarian options since 2009, including a vegetarian sandwich available in restaurants across Canada. Feedback gathered during the limited, one-restaurant, one-day test will determine KFC Canada's plans to roll out the Plant-Based Fried Chicken options nationally in 2020.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages.

Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jackie Warren, Edelman, Jackie.warren@edelman.com, 416-850-0383