KFC Canada and Cinnabon Reveal a Crave Worthy Dessert for the Holiday Season

"KFC and Cinnabon are renowned around the world for their signature flavours and we are excited to partner to bring an indulgent dessert to Canadians this holiday season," said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "Like our famous fried chicken and gravy, some things are just better together and the KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuit is truly a match made in dessert heaven. We know our guests will love it."

KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits will be available exclusively at KFC's across Canada beginning December 2nd while quantities last. Guests can order them a-la-carte (individually or as a four pack), and as part of one of KFC's Festive Buckets (Festive Mighty Bucket for One and the Festive Double Bucket).

"We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cinnabon and KFC together for a mouthwatering dessert we're sure fans will enjoy," said Dave Mikita, President, Focus Brands Global Channels. "We're excited to be part of KFC's dessert line and can't wait to see how Canadians react to this new twist on the Cinnabon flavours they know and love."

To learn more about the KFC Cinnabon Dessert Biscuit, visit www.kfc.ca.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About Cinnabon

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently operates over 1,600 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Media Contact, Julia Solomon, Edelman, [email protected], 514 915-0131