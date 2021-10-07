Keysight Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Network Packet Brokers Market with a Compelling Portfolio of Solutions

"Keysight's Vision X possesses industry-leading technology that differentiates it from the competition," said Sujan Sami, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Vision X's high density and numerous functionalities deliver future-proof, scalable visibility for data centers, enabling rapid decision making. Its modular design empowers customers to leverage the right capabilities, functions, and speeds from 10G, 25G to 100 Gbps as their data centers evolve. Some of its outstanding features include the real-time processing of up to 12 Tbps of full-duplex traffic with 4 NetStack modules on one system; the flexibility to expand or change data center monitoring with customizable modules; and compatibility with Keysight's family of packet brokers."

Keysight has identified advanced packet processing capacity as a critical performance area. As a result, the company leverages field-programmable gate array (FPGA) hardware to deliver advanced packet processing functions to suit customers' needs. Using FPGA for repeated tasks, such as deduplication, timestamping or packet header stripping, Keysight can deliver unparalleled power/thermals and performance efficiencies. The company's PacketStack technology achieves 250% higher performance than competing solutions.

In addition to offering Vision X, Keysight has gained a large portfolio of best-in-class solutions through its acquisition of Ixia. As an important solution in this portfolio, SecureStack provides real-time visibility across customers' secure networks and offers inline traffic decryption, out-of-band decryption, malicious activity detection, and Netflow generation. The AppStack provides a direct way to classify hundreds of applications running on customer networks to understand network behavior and accurately filter traffic of interest for further analysis at 150 Gbps per one Application module or 600Gbps per Vision X system. In addition, Keysight launched MobileStack, a new subscriber session monitoring capability that provides service providers with subscriber visibility into 4G and 5G packet core.

"In 2020, Keysight earned new security certifications for its Vision NPB portfolio, bringing network visibility and security to federal and regulated industries," noted Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This impressive market reach, wide application scope, and continuous product development efforts have reinforced its market leadership and reputation for strategic excellence."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers that became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, a company is recognized for its increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

