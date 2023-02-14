Keyera Announces Move to Quarterly Dividend Payments

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera" or the "Company") announced today that subject to the approval of future common share dividends by the Board of Directors, the Company intends to transition from a monthly to a quarterly common share dividend payment schedule, following the monthly March 2023 dividend, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors.

Following the final monthly dividend expected to be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 22, 2023, quarterly payments are expected to be made on the last business day of June, September and December in 2023, and on the last business day of March, June, September and December in subsequent years, to shareholders of record on the 15th day of the corresponding month, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors. Should the record date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the record date will be the next succeeding business day. Subject to approval of the Board of Directors, the first quarterly dividend is expected to be paid in June 2023.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") relating to future dividends which may be declared on Keyera's common shares and the timing and the amount of such dividend payments.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Keyera has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release regarding, among other things: the success of Keyera's operations and growth and expansion projects; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects; future operating costs; income taxes; and current and potential future liabilities. Any future dividend payments by Keyera and the amount thereof will be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Although Keyera believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the strength of the oil and gas industry; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain their oil and gas business; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities; fluctuations in operating results; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; the global economy generally; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in Keyera's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated February 15, 2022 and Keyera's Annual Information Form for the year dated December 31, 2021 dated February 15, 2022, which can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Keyera website at www.keyera.com.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those included herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof. Keyera does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

