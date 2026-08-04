Keyera and Project Forest break ground on 95-acre Keyera Legacy Forest

On August 11, celebrate with us at the Keyera Legacy Forest Groundbreaking

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Project Forest, its land partner, Strathcona County, and its community investment partner, Keyera are breaking ground on the Keyera Legacy Forest in Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The forest, funded by Keyera, will include 40,140 native trees and shrubs planted in areas that did not naturally regenerate following the 2009 wildfire. Strathcona County will use a conservation easement to ensure the forest is a permanent fixture in the region, restoring wildfire-impacted land and supporting community biodiversity.

"Project Forest has planted over a million trees with the support of land partners like Strathcona County and community investment partners like Keyera," says Project Forest Executive Director, Mike Toffan, "The Keyera Legacy Forest isn't just a celebration of Keyera and Strathcona County's collaboration, but of the lasting impact that companies can have on their communities and the earth."

The Keyera Legacy Forest is made possible through Keyera's Diamond Willow partnership with Project Forest. The project directly supports Strathcona County's efforts to sustain and protect the health of the County's residents and ecosystems. This collaboration supports innovative restoration projects that enhance community well-being while bringing life back to the natural landscape. To celebrate The Keyera Legacy Forest, Project Forest is hosting a groundbreaking celebration to bring the community together in Strathcona County.

"Seeing the Keyera Legacy Forest move from vision to reality is something we're incredibly proud of. Through our partnership with Project Forest and Strathcona County, we're helping restore an important natural space while demonstrating that industry and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand," says Brandon Wood, Director of External Affairs at Keyera. "We're honoured to be part of a project that will grow and provide lasting benefit to the community and environment for generations to come."

Join us at the Keyera Legacy Forest Ground Breaking Celebration and interview Mike Toffan and Brandon Wood.

What: Keyera Legacy Forest Groundbreaking Celebration

Who: Media, partners and community leaders

When: August 11, 2026 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

Where: Keyera Legacy Forest, Strathcona County

About Project Forest

A non-profit created to serve the earth and its stewards, Project Forest partners with conservation groups, First Nations, municipalities, and funding partners to enrich communities by planting forests. Together, we rewild unused land, rebuild biodiversity and connect communities back to nature. Our work gives a tangible way for funders and land partners to make a positive impact on our planet and the people who sustain it.

About Keyera

Keyera operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

About Strathcona County



Situated in Alberta's capital region, Strathcona County is a thriving community of over 100,000 residents. It is made up of the urban area of Sherwood Park and a large rural area of farms, acreages and smaller hamlets. Strathcona County is an innovator in North America's energy industry, and a champion for advancing a diverse agricultural sector. Environmental conservation is important; 55 per cent of land is within the UNESCO Beaver Hills Biosphere. With a focus on economic prosperity, a healthy and safe community, responsible development, and municipal excellence, Strathcona County is committed to successfully balancing the needs of its community.

SOURCE Project Forest

To schedule an interview with Mike Toffan or Brandon Wood, please contact: Name: Christy Seville, Title: PR Consultant, Company: Paper Crane Media, Email: [email protected]