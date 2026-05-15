Alberta non-profit, Project Forest, plants millionth tree at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park

On May 22, Project Forest celebrates reconciliation and sustainability with tree planting

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - A non-profit created to serve the earth and its stewards, Project Forest partners with conservation groups, First Nations, and funding partners to enrich communities by planting forests. Over the past five years, Project Forest and its partners have planted a million trees and plants across Canada in areas like Doig River First Nation, Wagner Natural Area, Swan River First Nation and, its largest project, Siksika First Nation. What began as a way to gift nature back to communities through unused land has turned into opportunities for reconciliation by giving Indigenous communities spaces to connect with nature, tradition and each other.

Project Forest planting event (CNW Group/Project Forest)

"I always knew that working with different Indigenous communities was going to be an important part of Project Forest when we launched," says Project Forest Executive Director, Mike Toffan, "Now, having planted one million trees, working with the Nations is now the most important thing we do. Being able to work with First Nations like Siksika First Nation to build a shelterbelt goes to show how someone like myself, a forester, can give back and really improve people's lives in a meaningful way just by planting trees."

To celebrate its millionth tree, Project Forest is hosting a BBQ celebration and seedling giveaway for Siksika Nation Members to bring the community together as Project Forest plants their millionth tree at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park.

"Our collaboration with Project Forest is vital in addressing the nature deficit within our community," says Dale Springchief, Special Projects Coordinator for Siksika Nation Land Management. "We take great pride in reforestation efforts across our lands. The annual seedling giveaways are a highlight for the Nation, serving as a meaningful step toward healing and strengthening Siksika Nation's relationship with Canada."

Join us at our One Millionth Tree Celebration and interview Mike Toffan at 11:00 A.M.

What: One Millionth Tree Celebration

Who: Media, partners and community leaders

When: May 22, 2026 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Where: Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park, Siksika Indian Reserve #146, AB T0J 0S0

About Project Forest

Project Forest partners with conservation groups, First Nations, municipalities and funding partners to enrich communities by planting forests. Together, we rewild unused land, rebuild biodiversity and connect communities back to nature. Our work gives a tangible way for funders and land partners to make a positive impact on our planet and the people who sustain it.

SOURCE Project Forest

To schedule an interview with Mike Toffan, please contact: Name: Christy Seville, Title: PR Consultant, Company: Paper Crane Media, Email: [email protected]