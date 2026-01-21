Keyera to Establish 95-Acre Forest in Alberta's Industrial Heartland

40,000+ trees and shrubs to be planted, creating a permanent forest within designated industrial land, restoring wildfire-impacted areas

STRATHCONA COUNTY, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Project Forest has partnered with Keyera and Strathcona County to establish the Keyera Legacy Forest. This forest restoration initiative is focused on restoring wildfire-impacted land and supporting community biodiversity in Alberta's industrial Heartland.

Located in Strathcona County, northeast of Fort Saskatchewan, the project will restore over 95 acres of ecologically degraded land. Strathcona County will use a Conservation Easement to ensure permanence and create a "green island" within Alberta's Industrial Heartland.

"Strathcona County is pleased to collaborate with Project Forest and Keyera on this initiative," states Mayor Rod Frank. "Keyera is a major employer and landowner in Strathcona County, and Project Forest continues to demonstrate a strong, committed partnership in improving our forests and local ecosystem. Together, we are restoring biodiversity within Strathcona County's portion of the Heartland area. This work directly supports the County's Environmental Framework and our efforts to sustain and protect the health of our residents and local environment."

The Keyera Legacy Forest is a unique example demonstrating how restoration and industry can coexist, delivering long-term community and ecological benefits. This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to responsibly restore designated industrial land.

This project represents a voluntary commitment by Keyera to invest in long-term environmental stewardship, guided by values rather than obligation.

"Keyera, Project Forest's newest Diamond Willow Partner, has made an investment in nature that will last generations. Their commitment to environmental stewardship through this innovative approach demonstrates Keyera is a company that does what they say, says what they do, and proves it. Project Forest is proud to partner with Keyera and Strathcona County. Together, we're creating a green island within Alberta's Industrial Heartland that will improve the lives of Canadians, increase biodiversity, and restore nature in our own backyard," adds Mike Toffan, Executive Director of Project Forest.

Reforestation activities are expected to begin in fall 2026, with 40,140 native trees and shrubs scheduled for planting in areas that did not naturally regenerate following the 2009 wildfire.

Once established, the Keyera Legacy Forest will be a permanent feature within Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The planting of six different species will support biodiversity and strengthen ecosystem resilience for generations to come.

"The Keyera Legacy Forest reflects how we think about our role as an industrial operator. By working in partnership with Project Forest and Strathcona County, this long-term investment in environmental stewardship demonstrates how responsible industry and ecological restoration can coexist within Alberta's Industrial Heartland, creating lasting benefits for the communities where we live and work," says Keyera's President and CEO Dean Setoguchi.

The Keyera Legacy Forest is made possible through Keyera's Diamond Willow partnership with Project Forest. This collaboration supports innovative restoration projects that create lasting benefits for surrounding communities while preserving the natural landscapes we call home.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

About Project Forest

Project Forest is a nonprofit organization based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, focused on rewilding ecologically degraded lands through community-driven restoration initiatives throughout Canada.

About Strathcona County

Situated in Alberta's capital region, Strathcona County is a thriving community of over 100,000 residents. It is made up of the urban area of Sherwood Park and a large rural area of farms, acreages and smaller hamlets. Strathcona County is an innovator in North America's energy industry, and a champion for advancing a diverse agricultural sector. Environmental conservation is important; 55 per cent of land is within the UNESCO Beaver Hills Biosphere. With a focus on economic prosperity, a healthy and safe community, responsible development, and municipal excellence, Strathcona County is committed to successfully balancing the needs of its community.

