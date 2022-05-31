Key Global Leaders to Discuss Industry Innovations and Energy Transition at the Annual Global Energy Show in Calgary

The Global Energy Show is the largest B2B exhibition and conference in North America showcasing the next generation of leaders from the global energy sector discussing global challenges and developing real-world solutions. At the centre of the event is the Global Energy Conference featuring more than 100 senior, national and international ministerial, and CEO speakers discussing key topics including energy security, challenges of meeting global energy demand, net zero by 2050 targets, and many other important insights into the future of the industry. A panel with female energy leaders from Cenovus Energy, Suncor, Canadian Natural Resources, and Imperial will be held on June 8 and will focus on the Oil Sands Pathway to Net Zero Alliance .

"The Global Energy Show is the only fully-integrated energy event in North America, and we are thrilled to welcome back energy leaders to Calgary," said Nick Samain, Vice President, dmg events. "Now more than ever, it's important to showcase Canada's capabilities in supplying energy to the world including sustainably-produced oil and gas; low-cost hydrogen; renewables including wind, solar, and geothermal; and exciting new technology like Small Modular Reactors (SMR). The Global Energy Show is proud to be facilitating these global discussions and further position Canada as the global supplier of choice for responsibly-produced energy."

This year's event is hosted by award winning journalist and media personality Larysa Harapyn from the National Post/Financial Post, and has an unprecedented line-up of exciting speakers including the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; Governor Rick Perry, former Energy Secretary of the US Department of Energy and former Governor of Texas; Greg Grant, President, Natural Gas Pipelines of TC Energy; Nancy Southern, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited; Susannah Pierce, President and Country Chair General Manager, Renewables and Energy Solutions of Shell; Martha Hall Findlay, Chief Climate Officer of Suncor; and many more. A full list of speakers can be found on the Global Energy Show website.

Cenovus, the Canadian-based integrated oil and natural gas producer, is co-hosting the Global Energy Show. Through its membership in the Pathways Alliance, and its own ambitious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets, Cenvous is committed to a sustainable future for Canadian oil and gas. That includes the company's ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050.

"Collaboration and partnership are critical for the oil and gas industry to help meet the world's growing demand for secure, affordable, and sustainably-produced energy," says Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "Industry events like the Global Energy Show provide a great forum to share knowledge and showcase technologies and innovations to address the climate challenges and help reduce our impacts on air, land, and water resources." Mr. Pourbaix is a featured speaker at the Strategic Conference portion of this year's event.

The three-day Global Energy Technical Conference will see energy professionals present and discuss the latest technologies and showcase innovations leading the way towards low or zero emission energy systems. This year's technical conference will feature three new presentations on Hydrogen, Methane Emission Reduction, and Renewables. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from key international companies from global markets including the Middle East, North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. In addition to the conference, the BMO Centre will host over 460,000 square feet of exhibition space for the Global Energy Show, showcasing the greatest solutions to today's complex issues in the energy value chain.

Hosted on June 8, the Global Energy Show Awards will recognize leaders and innovators who are disrupting and leading the energy sector with their contributions.

