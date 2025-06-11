Key Carbon & InSoil Announce Milestone €100M Partnership for European Farmers Pursuing Regenerative Agriculture

Through the partnership, Key Carbon has the right to invest over €100 million into InSoil's zero-interest Green Loans, providing vital financing to small and medium-sized farms transitioning to regenerative agricultural practices over the next several years.

In a royalty agreement, InSoil has received a €3.7 million investment from Key Carbon to scale its operations across one million hectares of European farmland by 2026, enabling the sequestration of over 35 million tonnes of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This milestone marks InSoil's (formerly HeavyFinance) largest funding to date and is one of Europe's largest financial commitments to climate-resilient farming practices.

VILNIUS, Lithuania and VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - InSoil , a climate finance company, and Key Carbon , a leading financier within the voluntary carbon market, have entered into a €100 million agreement to enable climate-critical transitions to regenerative agriculture across one million hectares of European farmland.

The multi-year partnership, InSoil's largest raise to date and one of Europe's largest financial commitments to climate-resilient farming, grants Key Carbon royalty rights to InSoil's Green Loans financing model, which offers zero-interest loans to farmers adopting regenerative agricultural practices in return for a fixed share of carbon credits. In addition, Key Carbon's subsidiary, EU Soil Carbon Corp, will fund the expansion of InSoil's carbon farming business, which provides farmers with further technical and financial support in implementing regenerative practices.

"As farmers across Europe face headwinds from climate change and global regulatory dynamics, financial and agronomic support from projects like these are critical to achieving the systemic shifts that achieve real impact in carbon sequestration and a more resilient food system that doesn't leave the stewards of our lands in the dust," said Laimonas Noreika, CEO of InSoil. "Through this agreement with Key Carbon, we will be able to reach more farmers, accelerate climate-positive outcomes, and deliver the kind of high-integrity credits the carbon market increasingly demands. As institutional interest in nature-based solutions continues to grow, our work with Key Carbon will represent a model for blending sustainable finance with climate impact, and turning soil into both a climate solution and a revenue stream for European farmers."

Luke Leslie, CEO of Key Carbon, said: "Corporate appetite for carbon credits is increasingly shifting towards high-integrity, removal-based and localised solutions to meet the evolving compliance standards. Our partnership with InSoil will provide increased access to funding for farmers, enabling the transition to regenerative agriculture and growing Key Carbon's supply of high-quality carbon credits. With its deep agronomic expertise and strong local networks, InSoil is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful environmental outcomes and ensure the integrity of carbon credit generation. The partnership will also provide Key Carbon with access to millions of hectares of European farmland with the potential to deliver additional biodiversity monitoring."

With conventional agriculture accounting for more than 20% of global emissions and soil seen as a critical carbon sink, this collaboration aims to unlock funds that help farmers generate high-quality, nature-based carbon credits that are scientifically validated and third-party verified in alignment with the EU Carbon Removals Certification Framework (CRCF). As farmers transition to practices that align with regenerative agriculture principles (those that increase biodiversity, build soil health, and improve water cycles, resulting in more carbon drawdown and greater resilience to extreme weather events), InSoil's Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) framework is deployed to ensure accurate, transparent, and high-integrity carbon credit generation. These approaches include laboratory-grade soil sampling, advanced remote sensing technologies, expert agronomic assessments, and additional data-driven methodologies.

While InSoil's private debt arm has already deployed over €80 million in financing to over 3,000 farmers, this funding from Key Carbon will enable European farmers to regenerate their lands; benefit from diversified revenue opportunities through carbon credit generation; and establish productive and profitable agricultural operations into the future.

Cobalt and Abatable advised InSoil on the transaction. Philip Lee and Sorainen provided legal advice to Key Carbon.

About InSoil:

InSoil (formerly HeavyFinance) is a climate finance company accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture across Europe. With a strong emphasis on soil health and carbon sequestration, InSoil supports farmers through medium-term financing, expert agrotechnical guidance, and advanced soil and emissions monitoring technologies. This integrated approach enables farmers to adopt sustainable practices and generate high-integrity carbon credits, creating new revenue streams while building climate resilience in agriculture. For more information, please visit our website at https://insoil.com/ , subscribe to our Carbon Monthly newsletter , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Key Carbon

Founded in 2021, Key Carbon is a permanent capital vehicle building a large, diversified portfolio of high-integrity carbon credit streams and royalties for corporates and other organisations on their journey to Net Zero. To date, the company has financed 25 projects in 15 countries, resulting in the removal or avoidance of over 41 million tonnes of carbon and the planting of 3.75 million trees. Key Carbon has also built the largest pan-African clean cooking developer, Global Cookstoves, and funded the distribution of cookstoves to an estimated 7.5 million people. The company is on a mission to help combat climate change, improve local biodiversity, soil health, and water quality, and benefit some of the world's most vulnerable communities. For further information, please visit our website at www.key-carbon.com .

