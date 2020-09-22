Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud inks expanded, multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

The deeper content relationship includes exclusive podcasts and on demand video, bringing more star-studded programming from megastar comedic talent

Hart to host more live editions of his show "Straight From The Hart" and introduce new exclusive comedy podcast interview series

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today it has extended its long-standing collaboration with superstar Kevin Hart and Laugh Out Loud. Under the agreement, Hart will host new regular and live programs on his SiriusXM channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding SiriusXM's relationship with LOL to include a slate of additional comedic programming spanning radio shows, podcasts, and on demand video that will be distributed across the SiriusXM ecosystem. Curated and produced by Hart and LOL, the new programs will feature a diverse, star-studded line up of comedic hosts.

As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians for a regular new show on Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96. Hart will also host more live editions of his bi-weekly SiriusXM program, Straight From The Hart, along with Plastic Cup Boyz, a group of successful comedians, actors, and writers consisting of Will "Spank" Horton, Na'im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford, and Wayne Brown. After debuting as a podcast in 2019, Straight From The Hart quickly became the most popular podcast on Pandora* across all genres.

"I'm excited to strengthen my and Laugh Out Loud's relationship with SiriusXM as we continue to innovate and expand our relationship, with new programming rolling out this fall and more series to be announced soon," said Laugh Out Loud founder Kevin Hart. "When we launched LOL three years ago, we promised it would be the future of comedy - and we believe in the power of audio as a key part of our future. SiriusXM has been an incredible partner since day one. With this new deal, we're providing a platform for comedians to connect with listeners through different audio formats, reaching them everywhere they consume content."

"When Kevin does something, he goes all in, and so we're absolutely thrilled to enter this exciting new chapter with such a massive talent," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "He's been wildly successful on the screen, stage, and digital spheres, and now we're proud to collaborate with Kevin and his company Laugh Out Loud to create exclusive podcasts and to develop together a bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world."

Adding to the hilarity, fresh seasons of Quake's House hosted by comedian Earthquake and Straight From The Hart return this week. Launched in 2018, Quake's House features the L.A. comedian's insightful and raw dialogue on everyday life, generational issues, trending news stories, and more. The program airs Mondays through Thursdays at 4-6pm ET. Straight From The Hart co-hosted by Hart and Plastic Cup Boyz airs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9pm ET.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including Laugh Out Loud Radio – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.ca/AtHome to learn more.

* Pandora is not currently available in Canada.

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through comedy in color, LOL unites a diverse, global audience around an essential connective tissue: LAUGHTER.

From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and experiential activations. To Laugh Out Loud, Hart brings the groundbreaking social strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers, sold out 2018's biggest comedy tour in the world, and continues to break box office records. For more, visit LaughOutLoud.com

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

