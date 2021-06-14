Kevin Douglas Announces Acquisition of Restricted Share Units in IMAX Corporation

LARKSPUR, Calif., June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Kevin Douglas of 125 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Suite 400, Larkspur, California, 94939, has announced today that he has acquired ownership and control of 5,585 restricted share units (the "RSUs") in IMAX Corporation (the "Company") through the K&M Douglas Trust.

Kevin Douglas acquired the RSUs as a result of an ordinary course grant of restricted share units by the Company to the members of its board of directors.

Prior to the acquisition of the RSUs, Kevin Douglas, through and on behalf of the Douglas Family Trust, the Douglas Irrevocable Descendants Trust, James E. Douglas III, the K&M Douglas Trust, Celtic Financial LLC and the KGD 2012 Trust, had ownership and control over 8,852,948 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") or securities convertible into Common Shares, representing approximately 14.91% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Following the acquisition of the RSUs, Kevin Douglas, through and on behalf of the Douglas Family Trust, the Douglas Irrevocable Descendants Trust, James E. Douglas III, the K&M Douglas Trust, Celtic Financial LLC and the KGD 2012 Trust, had ownership and control over 8,858,533 Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares, representing approximately 14.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The RSUs were acquired in the ordinary course of Kevin Douglas' role as a member of the board of directors of the Company. Kevin Douglas continues to hold Common Shares and securities convertible into Common Shares in the ordinary course of his investment activities and role as a member of the board of directors of the Company and may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold securities of the Company.

The K&M Douglas Trust is a family trust organized under the laws of the State of California and conducting ordinary investment activities, with an address at 125 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Suite 400 Larkspur, CA 94939. The head office of the Company is located at 2525 Speakman Drive, Mississauga, Ontario L5K 1B1.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Eileen Wheatman at 1-415-526-2200 or [email protected].

