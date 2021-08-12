Kevin Barton Joins Elevate as Senior Vice President

"Kevin is an accomplished innovator who has spent a significant part of his career advancing the intersection of technology and media, making him the ideal head of Elevate Talent," said Randy Lennox, Executive Chair, Elevate. "We know his demonstrated leadership among underrepresented communities will position the program for success."

"I'm excited to join Elevate at a time when there is tremendous opportunity to make real change with respect to representation in Canada's tech and innovation sector," said Barton. "Elevate Talent is so dynamic because the partnership of community-based organizations, educational institutions, government, and industry is aligned with the singular goal of providing pathways and access to real jobs in tech."

Over the next three years, Elevate Talent aims to reskill thousands of job seekers from underrepresented communities, including Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, 2SLGBTQ+, and Francophone professionals, and match them with job openings in technology and innovation-based organizations, start-ups, and the creative industries.

Kevin Barton began his career at Universal Music Group Canada, where he created the largest Urban Music department in the country, before becoming Head of Mobile Marketing. As a film director and photographer, he led several successful film and award-winning creative digital projects for brands and clients such as CBC, e-One, Sprite, Leo Burnett, and Kia. Barton co-founded SnackableTV and forged a creative partnership with Bell Media that brought his unique perspective on building entertaining on-the-go content for mobile audiences.

Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange. Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama; Martha Stewart; Eric Schmidt and Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at www.Elevate.ca.

