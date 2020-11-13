Company recognized for its unwavering support to employees and communities across the country

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, the third-largest Canadian-based non-alcoholic beverage company, has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. For more than 20 years, this prestigious national competition has determined which employers have led their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for Canadians. This year, it looked not only at benefits and work-life balance, but also at how the finalists supported their employees and their communities during these unprecedented times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the way Canadians live and work, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada acted quickly to give back. Through its Fuelling the Front Line program, the Company donated more than 600,000 cups of coffee to frontline groups, primarily healthcare workers. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada also donated nearly 8.5 million cups of coffee to Canadian food banks and financially supported the Breakfast Club of Canada Emergency Fund.

"Supporting our local communities is an integral part of our corporate responsibility platform, and as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, we wanted to help those in need," says Stéphane Glorieux, President, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "It was also really important to give all our employees the opportunity to give back as well through our Fuelling the Front Line program."

As an integral part of the food and beverage supply chain, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada quickly implemented additional safety measures and benefits for its plant and distribution frontline employees, including enhanced sanitation protocols, temperature checks, social distancing, wellness initiatives and a new telemedicine program. Many of the new benefits were also extended to the Company's employees working remotely.

"At Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, our focus is having a one-team approach on everything we do," added Glorieux. "I am proud of our team and what we have accomplished over the past few months, and we will continue to offer our employees a welcoming work environment where they can thrive and be proud of what they do."

Other initiatives and benefits Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers its employees include product discounts, flexible health plans and ongoing employee development through tuition subsidies and a variety of in-house and online training opportunities. The Company also encourages its employees to support their communities by volunteering with and donating to their nonprofits of choice.

To find out more about working at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, visit https://www.canadastop100.com . With principal offices located in Montreal and Toronto, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is always looking for individuals who value innovation and ambition, and who enjoy challenges. For more information on employment opportunities, visit https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/careers/overview.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

