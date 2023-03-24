Keslow Camera to Acquire Sim Camera, Expand Presence in Canadian Market

Robert Keslow, CEO of Keslow Camera, commented on the acquisition: "We're very excited to integrate Sim into Keslow Camera. This move will strengthen our presence in the Canadian market and provide an even greater selection of cutting-edge equipment and expertise to our clients. With the combined resources of both companies, we look forward to empowering Canada's most talented filmmakers to realize their creative visions."

The acquisition is a proud moment for Keslow, who founded the company in 1990 where he ran the business out of his single-car garage after seeing a gap in the services available for creators.

"Our market strategy has always been to grow intelligently." offered Keslow, "This opportunity to improve our customer offering, add depth to our amazing team, and gain Canadian market share is a milestone on our journey to foster creativity and innovation in filmmaking."

Sim CEO Scott Dorsey is very optimistic about the prospects for the combined team going forward: "Our clients have always expected the best from us, and we've worked hard to deliver it. Joining the Keslow Camera family is a natural next step in the evolution of what Rob Sim started in his basement some 45 years ago to provide the best service to the creative industry. The combination of both these exceptional teams will be a North American leader."

As a result of this acquisition, Sim's assets, expertise, and resources will be integrated into Keslow Camera. Clients from both firms will continue to enjoy top-tier service, support, and solutions from the Keslow Camera name in Vancouver, Toronto, and beyond. Closing of the acquisition is expected to occur on March 31, 2023

About Keslow Camera

Keslow Camera is a premier motion picture camera rental company, providing filmmakers with state-of-the-art equipment, personalized service, and industry expertise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company also operates from locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Sudbury, Toronto, Utah, New Mexico, New Orleans, Chicago, and Atlanta. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Keslow Camera has become the go-to resource for filmmakers looking to create stunning visual content. For more information, visit www.keslowcamera.com.

About Sim Camera

Sim is a leading provider of cameras, related equipment, and solutions to the television and feature film industries. With state-of-the-art facilities in Vancouver, Toronto, and North Bay, Sim offers the creative community a portfolio of equipment to service their production needs.

