Keolis will Double the Size of Canadian Operations and Expand Their Position as the Operator of Choice for Urban Transportation, Intercity Buses, and On-Demand Buses in Western Canada

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Keolis North America (Keolis) is pleased to announce an agreement with Student Transportation of America (STA) to acquire two business lines within the Pacific Western Transportation (PWT) portfolio: Transit and Motorcoach. This agreement represents a significant expansion of Keolis operations in Canada and when completed, this acquisition will double Keolis' presence in the country, adding approximately 550 total operated vehicles across 23 municipalities, 1,100 employees, and annual revenues of approximately 115 million Canadian dollars (84 million USD) in 2023. Upon completion of the deal, Keolis will expand their position as the operator of choice for urban transportation, intercity buses, and on-demand buses in Western Canada.

The Transit and Motorcoach business entities that are part of this agreement include PWTransit Canada Ltd., Prince George Transit Ltd., Whistler Transit Ltd., Pacific Western Charters Ltd., Red Arrow Express Ltd., which include the following brands: Ebus and Red Arrow. When completed, this transaction will expand the Keolis geographic footprint in Canada, complementing its current operations in Quebec and Ontario. It will solidify Keolis' position as the operator of choice for public transportation authorities in Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Keolis will be positioned to provide safe and reliable transportation services for passengers across the Transit and Motorcoach lines of business in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Keolis will benefit from local expertise while providing international best practices from its operations in 13 countries on behalf of over 300 public transportation authorities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions in Canada, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

ABOUT KEOLIS

Keolis provides safe and reliable public transportation services to millions of people every year. With the passenger experience at the forefront, Keolis reliably and safely provides solutions to more than 121 million people each year on local bus, commuter bus, intercity bus, parking, paratransit, tram, and commuter rail services in North America. A company that strives to put employees first, Keolis employs more than 7,500 people throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.keolisna.com.

Appolline Risacher, [email protected], 418 559 8930