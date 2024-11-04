Kenvue Canada Expands Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Boost Production of Over-the-Counter Medicines

Guelph facility manufactures more than 100 different medications including Tylenol®, Motrin®, Benylin® and Sudafed®

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Kenvue Canada Inc., a division of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) ("Kenvue"), the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue and maker of iconic brands such as Tylenol®, Aveeno, Listerine® and Neutrogena®, announced the completion of its newly expanded manufacturing facility in Guelph. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Kenvue's more than 50-year commitment to the region and strengthening supply resilience globally.

The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Kenvue Canada’s, Managing Director, Katie Decker and Guelph Plant Leader, Michael Syntax, along with the Mayor of Guelph, Cam Guthrie, unveil the newly expanded manufacturing facility in Guelph. (CNW Group/Kenvue)

"The Kenvue Guelph site expansion enables us to significantly increase our production capacity to respond to demand, helping ensure essential medicines are readily available to consumers when needed most," said Katie Decker, Managing Director, Kenvue Canada. "This further supports government and healthcare leaders to respond swiftly to public health emergencies, and underscores Kenvue's commitment to the well-being of Canadians and the approximately 1.2 billion consumers whose lives we touch around the world."

The expansion was generously supported by funding from the Ontario government's Ontario Together Fund. This fund helps businesses improve healthcare, strengthen local manufacturing, and support innovative technologies in Ontario.

"Our newly expanded facility, which increases our manufacturing footprint by 7.5 per cent, is a major step forward in growing to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Canadians," said Michael Syntax, Guelph Plant Leader, Kenvue Canada. "We are grateful for the support from the Government of Ontario, which has been instrumental in making this project a reality."

"On behalf of the Government of Ontario, we congratulate Kenvue on their newly expanded manufacturing facility in Guelph, which we were proud to support through the Ontario Together Fund," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "By building up our domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, we will position Ontario as a leader in drug development and life sciences innovation while ensuring we are well-prepared to face any future supply chain challenges."

"The Kenvue manufacturing site in Guelph has been an important part of the community for decades, both for providing good jobs and supporting the local economy," said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. "We are delighted to see the completion of this expansion."

Kenvue is committed to delivering science-backed, care-forward solutions that are endorsed by healthcare professionals to support everyday care. The company's Guelph facility has been the home to the Canadian arm of the company's manufacturing footprint since 1978. Today, the facility manufactures the majority of the Tylenol® available in Canada. It is also home to 50 acres of green space and is certified through the Wildlife Habitat Council.

