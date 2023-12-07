KENSINGTON PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of the Kensington Private Equity Fund of $1.70 per Unit, which brings the total distributions in 2023 to approximately 10% of the Fund's Net Asset Value. The distribution will be paid on December 14, 2023, to Unitholders of record on December 12, 2023.

"We think that realized value in this market is an important measure of fund performance. The exit processes of Ace Hill Beverage Group, Clearpath Robotics, and Champion Petfoods were all focused on strategic buyers, who demonstrated strong interest in the acquisition of excellent brands and companies. The ability to access those strategic buyers contributes to the Fund's success. These realizations demonstrate the sustainability and resilience of our portfolio. As we navigate the uncertainties ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue to create enduring value for our Unitholders", commented Tom Kennedy, the Chairman of Kensington.

The Kensington Private Equity Fund is a pooled investment vehicle formed to provide qualified investors with an effective way to invest in the private equity markets. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Private Equity Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. The Fund's performance and portfolio highlights are published on the Kensington website (www.kcpl.ca), and the Fund's Units are available on FundSERV.

Founded in 1996, Kensington is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to back good managers to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for our investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.8 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. Visit us at https://www.kcpl.ca/

