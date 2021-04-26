Kensington Private Equity Fund Announces New Distribution

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund of $1.12 per Unit, for a total distribution of $34.1 million, representing 3.6% of the Fund's current Net Asset Value (NAV). The distribution will be paid on April 27, 2021 to Unitholders of record on April 26, 2021.

The current distribution reflects the continuing strong performance of the Kensington Private Equity Fund. Prior to the distribution, the value of the Fund's units has increased by approximately 12.5% since the beginning of 2021. The current distribution marks the Fund's eleventh consecutive year of profit distributions to Unitholders.

"During these unprecedented times, the diversification of the portfolio continues to prove its strength," said Kensington Chairman, Tom Kennedy.

"The entire team remains focused and continue to initiate and execute transactions that enhance the resiliency and sustainability of the portfolio during this challenging period."

The Kensington Private Equity Fund is a pooled investment vehicle formed to provide qualified investors with an effective way to invest in the private equity markets. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Private Equity Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. The Fund's performance and portfolio highlights are published on the Kensington website (www.kcpl.ca), and the Fund's Units are available on FundSERV.

About Kensington:

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington") is an employee-owned, high performing alternative investment firm with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our purpose is to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for our investors. We invest in a portfolio of innovative direct and fund investments through diversified funds focused on private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds. As of April 2021, Kensington has assets under management of $1.7 billion, managed across several active funds.

SOURCE Kensington Capital Partners Limited

For further information: Rui Hu, Marketing Manager, Kensington Capital Partners Limited, 416.362.9000 / [email protected]

Related Links

www.kcpl.ca

