KENSINGTON PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund of $1.80 per Unit, for a distribution of $86 million, representing 5.1% of the Fund's current Net Asset Value (NAV). The distribution will be paid on April 20, 2023, to Unitholders of record on April 18, 2023.

"The Kensington Private Equity Fund has benefited from diversification over time and across industries. Realized capital gains in the Fund over 2022 and 2023 to date reflect the quality of underlying companies and their strong value even in this uncertain economic environment. This year marks its twelfth year of profit distributions to Unitholders," commented Tom Kennedy, the Chairman of Kensington.

"We acknowledge the ongoing challenges and uncertainties in the market. Our team is committed to proactively identifying and executing transactions that strengthen the portfolio's sustainability and resilience," he added.

The Kensington Private Equity Fund is a pooled investment vehicle formed to provide qualified investors with an effective way to invest in the private equity markets. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Private Equity Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. The Fund's performance and portfolio highlights are published on the Kensington website ( www.kcpl.ca ), and the Fund's Units are available on FundSERV.

About Kensington

Founded in 1996, Kensington is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for our investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.7 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. Visit us at https://www.kcpl.ca/

SOURCE Kensington Capital Partners Limited

For further information: Rui Hu, Marketing Director, Kensington Capital Partners Limited, 416.362.9000 / [email protected]