Kensington Private Equity Fund Announces Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund of $1.27 per Unit, for a total distribution of $27.1 million, representing 5.0% of the Fund's current Net Asset Value (NAV) as of June 30, 2020. The distribution will be paid on July 16, 2020 to Unitholders of record on July 15, 2020.

This distribution reflects the continuing strong performance of the Kensington Private Equity Fund.

"This distribution is possible because of the diversification of the Kensington Private Equity Fund as well as some exemplary work by management teams and our own people to initiate and execute transactions in a challenging environment," said Kensington Chairman, Tom Kennedy.

"The period we are currently experiencing is affecting us all. We continue to work closely with our portfolio fund managers and companies. We are constantly monitoring the pipeline of attractive opportunities."

The Kensington Private Equity Fund offers investors a diversified portfolio of high-performing private equity investments, including hard-to-access private equity funds and direct investments in private companies. The Fund invests across a breadth of industries primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. To learn more, visit us at www.kcpl.ca/private-equity/.

