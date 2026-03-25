TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. (the "Manager"), as trustee and manager of Kensington Private Equity Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce that unitholders approved the previously announced proposals described in the Fund's management information circular dated February 23, 2026 (the "Proposals"), at the special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, with votes cast in person or by proxy exceeding the required two-thirds (66⅔%) approval threshold.

The Proposals are reflected in the Fund's amended and restated declaration of trust and amended and restated management agreement, which are expected to become effective on or about March 26, 2026 and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additionally, Eamonn McConnell, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, and Richard Nathan, Senior Managing Director, have transitioned to the role of Vice Chair at Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington"). In these roles, Mr. McConnell and Mr. Nathan will continue to provide strategic advice to the firm.

Concurrently, the Manager has updated the composition of the investment committee of the Fund (the "Investment Committee"). Mr. McConnell will step down from the Investment Committee, and Ash Lawrence, Executive Chair of Kensington and Head of AGF Capital Partners, will join the Investment Committee alongside Thomas Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Nathan, Vice Chair.

About Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to back good management teams to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.2 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. Kensington is a majority-owned subsidiary of AGF Capital Partners, part of AGF Management Limited, a $60.5 billion globally diverse asset management firm.

SOURCE Kensington Capital Advisors Inc.

Media Contact: Rui Hu, Marketing Director, [email protected]