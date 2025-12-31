TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. (the "Manager" or "Kensington"), the manager of the Kensington Private Equity Fund (the "Fund"), today announced that it has extended the suspension of redemptions of units of the Fund (the "Units") for an additional period of up to 90 days, effective immediately.

The Manager initially suspended redemptions on September 30, 2025, in response to market challenges that limited liquidity across the private markets landscape. These same market challenges have continued to persist and have constrained the Fund's ability to responsibly generate liquidity. The extension of the suspension is intended to maintain the stability of the Fund and protect the interests of all unitholders by preventing forced asset sales at discounted prices and ensuring the Fund remains well positioned to achieve its long-term investment objectives.

The suspension may be extended in accordance with the Fund's governing terms. This suspension applies to all pending redemption requests, as well as all new redemption requests received while the suspension is in effect.

For more information for investors, click here.

About Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to back good management teams to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.2 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. AGF completed a strategic investment to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Kensington in March 2024.

SOURCE Kensington Capital Advisors Inc.

Media Contact: Rui Hu, Marketing Director, [email protected]