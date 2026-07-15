Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. Announces Changes to the Investment Committee of Kensington Private Equity Fund

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. (the "Manager"), as trustee and manager of Kensington Private Equity Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce changes to the composition of the Fund's investment committee (the "Investment Committee"). Effective August 10, 2026, Saar Pikar and Bogdan (Bo) Cenanovic will join the Investment Committee, concurrent with their appointments as President and Senior Managing Director, Head of Private Equity, respectively, of Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington"). In addition, Richard Nathan will step down from the Investment Committee effective August 10, 2026. Following these changes, the Investment Committee will consist of Tom Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer), Ash Lawrence (Executive Chair of Kensington and Head of AGF Capital Partners), Mr. Pikar and Mr. Cenanovic.

For more information on the appointments of Mr. Pikar and Mr. Cenanovic, click here.

About Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to back good management teams to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.1 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. Kensington is a majority-owned subsidiary of AGF Capital Partners, part of AGF Management Limited, a $76.8 billion globally diverse asset management firm.

SOURCE Kensington Capital Advisors Inc.

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