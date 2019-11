Kensington Acquires Surgical Division from Centric Health

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Partners ("Kensington") is pleased to announce that the Kensington Private Equity Fund has acquired the surgical division of Centric Health Corporation. The surgical business will be wholly owned by a newly formed entity called Clearpoint Health Network Inc. ("Clearpoint"). Clearpoint is the largest network of independent surgical centres in Canada with a presence in Toronto, Mississauga, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

"We are focused on delivering high-quality patient care and are looking to build meaningful relationships and partnerships in the health care community," said Kirk Hamilton, Senior Vice President at Kensington. "This platform investment represents a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with all stakeholders in Canadian health care."

The Kensington Private Equity Fund offers individual investors a diversified portfolio of private equity investments, including hard-to-access private equity funds and direct investments in private companies. The Kensington Private Equity Fund invests across a breadth of industries, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1.5 billion invested in private equity, venture capital, and alternative assets. Kensington's active management approach and relationship-based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information about Kensington, please visit https://www.kcpl.ca.

