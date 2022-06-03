Kensington Acquires Resolute Health

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Kensington Private Equity Fund ("Kensington") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Resolute Health Corporation Limited ("Resolute"), a leading Canadian healthcare services business specializing in the testing and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA").



Established in 2005 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia by Dr. Neil Smith as The Snore Shop, the company grew to become the largest provider of sleep therapy in Eastern Canada. In 2017, Dr. Smith partnered with Wade Dawe and Resolute Health was formed. Resolute subsequently expanded across the country to become the largest independent provider of sleep therapy, and a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of OSA. Today, Resolute operates 72 clinics under 9 regional brands across 6 provinces and has provided testing and OSA therapy to over 250,000 patients with its differentiated, patient-centric approach to providing high-quality medical care.



"Resolute is committed to helping patients improve their health and quality of life with tailored OSA treatment solutions. Partnering with Kensington will allow us to continue to create awareness around OSA and expand our geographic reach, providing more Canadians with access to best-in-class OSA testing and treatment." says Dr. Neil Smith, Founder of Resolute.

"We are excited to partner with the Resolute team to continue to build and scale the company while providing the highest possible level of care to patients. With the increasing awareness and prevalence of OSA, we believe Resolute is well-positioned to service the demand for OSA testing and treatment across the country." says Kirk Hamilton, Kensington Managing Director.

In connection with the transaction, Kirk Hamilton has joined Resolute's board, alongside Kensington Principal, Jordan Bruce.

About Resolute Health Corporation Limited

Headquartered in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Resolute Health Corporation Limited is an independent healthcare service provider established by experienced healthcare professionals, primarily focused on the testing and treatment of patients suffering with snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About Kensington Capital Partners

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is an employee-owned, high performing alternative investment firm with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Kensington's mission is to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for its investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.5 billion, managed across several active funds. www.kcpl.ca

