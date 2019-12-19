Kenneth Joseph Coyne announces filing of initial early warning report related to Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

WHITEHORSE, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Kenneth Joseph Coyne announces that following his acquisition of 2,333,369 common shares of Granite Creek Copper on 5th December 2019 at a deemed cost of $0.06425 in a private transaction for a total deemed purchase price of CAD 149,918.96 he had direct holdings of 4,424,569 Common Shares and 1,045,600 warrants. This holding represented 9.6% and 11.6% (converted) of the common shares of the Issuer respectively based on the 46,313,035 then outstanding.

Prior to the acquisition and treasury issuance of common shares, Kenneth Coyne directly owned 2,091,200 common shares and 1,045,600 warrants representing 5.8% and 8.5% (converted) of the 35,783,375 common shares of the Issuer respectively.

Kenneth Coyne has acquired the Common Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of Granite Creek Copper Ltd, through market transactions, private agreements, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

An early warning report reflecting the above-noted acquisition of Common shares has now been filed, a copy of which has been sent to the company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, Mr Kenneth Joseph Coyne has filed insider trading reports via the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) in respect of his becoming an insider of the Issuer as of 5th December 2019.

Granite Creek Copper Ltd is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("GSX") and has its head office at Suite 904-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2.

SOURCE Kenneth Joseph Coyne

For further information: regarding this news release and to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kenneth Coyne at 14 Macdonald Road, Whitehorse, Y1A 4L2.