Kempinski Hotels Sign Landmark Agreement to Manage Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence

GENEVA, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Heralding the beginning of a new era, Kempinski Hotels have signed a landmark agreement to manage the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence. In partnership with HRH Prince Luitpold von Bayern and the Royal Family of Bavaria, Kempinski will manage the private residence exclusively from 1 March, 2025.

The people featured in the image are as follows (from left to right): Holger Schroth, Area General Manager, Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München, Kempinski Hotel Berchtesgaden, Kempinski Hotel Das Tirol; Barbara Muckermann, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kempinski Hotels; HRH Prince Luitpold von Bayern; Anders Thomas, CEO of Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg;

"We are truly honoured to take over management of the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence, a property with such rich history and a strong reputation for exceptional service. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Kempinski to elevate the guest experience in one of Europe's most prestigious addresses. Our commitment is to preserve the legacy of Nymphenburg while introducing new dimensions of luxury, personalised service, and innovative hospitality for discerning guests around the world," states Barbara Muckermann, Group Chief Executive Officer for Kempinski Hotels.

Located at the intersection of city and country, the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence boasts the most exclusive accommodation in Munich. Spread over three floors with a total of 836 square meters, the Royal Residence features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three living rooms, dining room, kitchen, fitness room, meeting space, home cinema and a wine cellar. Outdoors, the Royal Residence features a private garden with a majolica terrace with capacity for up to 100 guests.

In addition to offering the ultimate suite experience, the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence also acts as a showcase for Nymphenburg Porcelain. The Royal Residence includes art objects, animal figures and tableware from the manufacturer's workshops in addition to numerous interior details that were specially made for the guest house in the bathrooms. Significant pieces by international artists including Damien Hirst and Nick Knight are displayed prominently in the Royal Residence, allowing guests to experience fine craftsmanship with priceless artwork throughout their stay.

Founded in 1747 by Maximilian III, elector of Bavaria, the Nymphenburg Porcelain Manufactory has occupied one of the Cavalier Houses since 1761. With royal patronage and the skills of ceramicist Joseph Jakob Ringler and sculptor Franz Anton Bustelli, the complex production of hard paste porcelain was perfected and refined over the years, culminating in a world-renowned family business three centuries later. Today, Nymphenburg Porcelain is one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world, with each item still being made by hand and a complete devotion to exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled level of detail.

Kempinski's management of the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence further cements the long-established history and partnership between Europe's oldest luxury hotel group and the Royal Family of Bavaria. Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich was built by HRH Prince Luitpold von Bayern's great-great grandfather, King Maximilian II, in 1858.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our long-standing collaboration with Kempinski, particularly with Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski in Munich. As the hotel that hosts guests of the royal family next to the Residence, it has long served as a benchmark for luxury hospitality. The Nymphenburg Room in the Schwarzreiter restaurant exemplifies the finest porcelain craftsmanship combined with exceptional cuisine. We are now embarking on a new chapter of collaboration. Kempinski will take over the management of the Nymphenburg Palace Royal Residence, a uniquely beautiful house located within the grounds of the porcelain manufactory at the northern roundabout of Nymphenburg Palace. This venue is tailored for guests who expect the highest cultural standards. This partnership will also usher in a new era of outstanding hospitality within the ultra-luxury segment for Kempinski," says HRH Prince Luitpold von Bayern.

Reservations for the Royal Residence at Nymphenburg Palace are available to book from March 1, 2025. Accommodation includes full access to the exclusive 836 square meter villa, daily breakfast, round-trip airport transfers, 24/7 butler service and a chauffeured limousine throughout the stay. Additionally, the Royal Residence can be booked for exclusive weddings, private meetings and events. Overnight accommodation in the Royal Residence starts from EUR 25,000 / USD 26,250 per night.

For more information regarding accommodation and booking enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe's oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today, the Kempinski Group operates 78 hotels and residences in 32 countries and has more than 31 prestigious projects currently under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. www.kempinski.com www.ghadiscovery.com www.kempinski.com/loyalty

About Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg: Nymphenburg is the last manufactory of its kind where everything is made entirely by hand. The fine art of porcelain production has been cultivated in the manufactory of the Bavarian royal family since it was founded in 1747. Here to this day, "Manu Factum" still means entirely made by hand using techniques that are passed on and preserved from generation to generation. The master workshops at the Nördliches Schlossrondell in Munich produce style-defining services and artefacts that are ahead of their time, as well as bespoke interior solutions – designed to this day by the most renowned artists, architects, and designers.

