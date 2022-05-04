Kelvin Browne to retire as Executive Director and CEO of the Gardiner Museum

Boyden Canada to lead search for successor

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Gardiner Museum in Toronto announced that Executive Director and CEO Kelvin Browne will retire at the end of 2022. Browne's initial retirement plans were put on hold due to the pandemic, when he accepted a contract extension that would see him guide the Museum through its temporary closure and recovery. He will continue in his role until the Board selects his successor.

The Board has appointed a special committee to recruit Browne's successor, beginning this month. The committee has engaged Boyden Canada to lead the executive search. Interested candidates should contact Nick Chambers at [email protected].

"The Gardiner has thrived under Kelvin Browne's bold leadership since his arrival at the Museum in 2013," said Board Chair James Appleyard. "His commitment and vision have transformed the Gardiner into a vital cultural hub that centres community and celebrates the potential of clay to inspire."

"I am proud of how the Museum has evolved to represent new audiences and perspectives, and the opportunities we have given Canadian artists and makers at different stages of their careers. I look forward to seeing how the Gardiner will continue to innovate and make art accessible in our city," said Kelvin Browne, Executive Director and CEO of the Gardiner Museum.

During his tenure at the Gardiner, Browne has overseen transformative capital campaigns, including the reinstallation of the European Porcelain Galleries (2015), the revitalization of the Linda Frum & Howard Sokolowski Plaza (2018), and the addition of the Laura Dinner & Richard Rooney Community Clay Studio (2017), the Rosalie Wise Sharp Gallery (2019), and the Joan Courtois Gallery (2019). Browne spearheaded the commission of three new public artworks, including Cracked Wheat (2018) by Canadian artist Shary Boyle and forthcoming works by Tekaronhiáhkhwa / Santee Smith and An Te Liu.

Under his direction, the Gardiner has mounted an ambitious program of exhibitions, including Yoko Ono: The Riverbed (2018), Ai Weiwei: Unbroken (2019), and Shary Boyle: Outside the Palace of Me (2022).

Of particular note is Browne's commitment to accessibility. In 2016, the Gardiner launched the Community Arts Space Project, an incubator for arts-based community projects. In 2021, the Museum piloted Gardiner Goes Outside, a one-of-a-kind initiative that safely delivered free outdoor art activities during the pandemic.

Since 2018, free gallery admission has been extended to students, including at the post-secondary level, and to all visitors 18 and under.

The Gardiner looks forward to continuing the work of building community with clay and championing Canadian artists and makers at home and abroad.

